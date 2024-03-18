Norwich loanee Tony Springett played on after dislocating his finger against Wycombe Wanderers
Tony Springett was not going to let something minor like a dislocated finger cut short his first start for the Cobblers against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.
The Norwich City loanee has had to wait patiently for his full Northampton debut after a series of cameo appearances from the bench and he was a rare bright spot in an otherwise lacklustre attacking performance during the 2-0 defeat at Adams Park.
"From a personal point of view I'm delighted to get my first start," said Springett. “It's something I've been waiting for for quite a while and I'm glad my opportunity came today.
"It was one of those games where I knew it was going to be a battle and I just tried to battle until the end. I dislocated my finger in the first half, which wasn't ideal, and I had to go off and get it popped back in.
"Liam Moore came over and saw it and he looked away and told me not to look but I couldn't help myself! I couldn't really feel it and the adrenaline was going quite a lot so we clicked it back in and I got straight back on. I gave it all I could and I tried to make something happen whenever I got the ball.”
Springett had made eight substitute appearances before his selection at Adams Park but he hopes Saturday does not turn out to be his first and only start.
"I've had to be very patient but that's football,” he added. “It's not all plain-sailing and it doesn't always go the way you want. I got my opportunity today and I like to think I did the best I could in the situation.
"I've got to keep fighting for a starting spot and it's not just about how I played in the game, it's about how I train. That's probably the longest I've played since the end of last year and it's really important to get minutes into your legs and build momentum.
"The more I play, the more I'll bring to the team so hopefully I get another start."