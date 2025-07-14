Norwich City boss discusses Cameron McGeehan flashpoint during spicy friendly against Northampton

Cameron McGeehan was left with a bloody face after being caught by Brad Hills

Norwich City manager Liam Manning said he had no issue with the flashpoint involving Cameron McGeehan and Brad Hills during Saturday’s unusually spicy pre-season contest.

Temperatures began to simmer early in the second half when Hills left one on Joe Wormleighton and received a rare pre-season yellow card from referee Darren Drysdale. The Northampton bench did not feel Hills made a genuine attempt to play the ball, and they were only angered further when the defender collided into McGeehan as both men went to challenge for a header at a Norwich corner.

The blood-soaked pair were on their way off the pitch when they grabbed each other by the shirt and almost came to blows, prompting other players to race over and get involved, while the two benches also exchanged a few words.

"I think it’s good to see that because it shows they care and that’s the bare minimum you expect,” said Manning. “I’m sure Kev (Nolan) will say the same thing. There were a few things said but it is what it is.

"It was a genuine attempt to play the ball on that one, and for me, that’s what I want. I think, with these kind of games, they can be guilty of looking like a pre-season game but the culture we want to create here, you have to practice as close to the real game as possible.

"When we spoke about it with the players, we spoke about competing as best as you can and being aggressive because it’s about finding a way to win the game and practicing all of that, even in a friendly. It’s just one of those – it’s not the first time it’s happened and it won’t be the last time.”

On the game itself, Manning said: "There were a lot of positives, especially in the first half. I thought the build-up was excellent at times and there were some really good moments in the press when we regained the ball high up the pitch. It was a very good exercise and there's plenty for us to take.”