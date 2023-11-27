Northamptonshire’s football podcast ready for radio debut

NPTN Football - Northamptonshire’s football podcast is making the move to live radio on the 3rd of December and hosts Jordan and Sam can’t wait to get started.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NPTN football – Northamptonshire’s football podcast is making the move to live radio on the 3rd of December and hosts Jordan and Sam can’t wait to get started.

The local football podcast that began last year and covers all levels, was created by former player, Jordan Penny who ended his playing career due to injuries and his busy work career. Now joined by co-host Sam O’Sullivan-Barker, the pair aretaking the podcast onto Kettering based, Shire Sounds Radio to introduce a brand-new evening sport show. The six till nine Sunday evening slot will be sport heavy as the football enthusiasts turn their attention to more sports while continuing to look at local non-league football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the announcement of the show, Jordan and Sam have added two aspiring journalists to their roster in Jensen Coleman, who will become NPTN’s Kettering based reporter and Alli Jardine, who will be focusing on shining a light on Northamptonshire’s best sporting talent.

NPTN Football x Shire Sounds coming 3rd December.

The group are still looking to increase the size of its squad as they look to cover as many sports, clubs, and organisations as possible. Jordan stated, “Work is under way to find a reporter for Northampton Saints at this time. Ideally, we want to find someone before our first show on the third, were looking for someone who goes to games and is free to come into the studio to review the game each week. The Saints are obviously huge in the town, and it would be great to include them in our show”. If this role could be of interest to you, Sam and Jordan have asked to contact them through their socials, which can be found at the bottom of the page.

The sports show will feature sports and clubs of all vitality including Boxing, Wrestling, American Football, Basketball and there has even been conversations with water polo and netball teams. Sam told “We want to shine a light on all the different clubs in the county, the clubs and sports that go unnoticed and want to promote themselves. If there is a club were missing and you think we should be covering, please get in touch”.

You can listen to ‘The Shire Sounds Sport Show’ every Sunday from 6-9 on any smart speaker and smart phone. The show has confirmed it will be available on DAB digital radio very soon.