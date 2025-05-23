Northampton's title-winning boss gunning for Wembley glory on play-off final weekend
Wilder left Sixfields after Town’s record-breaking title win in 2015/16 to take charge of the Blades, his boyhood club, and he achieved two promotions in three years before guiding United to an impressive ninth in their first season in the Premier League.
The 57-year-old left Bramall Lane the following season but returned in 2023 and will clinch his second promotion to the top flight with victory over Sunderland at Wembley on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
On Sunday, Addicks vice-skipper Lloyd Jones, ex-Town defender, will lead out Charlton Athletic, who take on Leyton Orient (1pm kick-off) in the League One play-off final. Danny Hylton, also on Charlton’s books, is unlikely to play much part given he hasn’t started a league game all season.
One of Wilder’s key men in the title-winning campaign, John-Joe O’Toole, will be at Wembley on Bank Holiday Monday when his Wimbledon team face Walsall in the League Two showpiece. O’Toole has played 10 times for Wimbledon this season but he’s not featured at all since being sent off against Swindon April 1st. The winner will face Cobblers in League One next term.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.