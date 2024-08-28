Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton’s Sky Bet League One trip to Lincoln City, originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, September 7th, has been postponed.

The game has been called off due to a number of international call-ups within the Lincoln City squad. The fixture will be re-arranged and a new date will be confirmed in due course.

The first international break of the 2024-25 season will take place in the week commencing September 2, with multiple members of the Lincoln squad being selected by their countries. EFL rules state that clubs with three or more call-ups are permitted to reschedule league matches.

Supporters who had purchased tickets for the game are asked to keep those tickets safe until a new date is known, when refund/admission options will be confirmed. Any tickets purchased online and not yet collected will be kept safe by the club in line with the above information.