Cobblers visit Bolton in January

Northampton’s League One fixtures against Mansfield Town (November 8th) and Bolton Wanderers (January 4th) will both kick-off early after being selected for live television coverage.

The visit of Mansfield to Sixfields in November will now kick-off at 12.30pm and be shown on Sky Sports Plus, while the trip to Bolton in early 2025 has been moved to a midday start and will be shown on the same channel. It’s already been confirmed that Northampton’s home clash with Blackpool on September 13th will kick-off at 12.30pm.

Every match on opening weekend, with Cobblers at Wigan this Saturday (3pm kick-off), is also being shown on Sky Sports Plus as part of the new broadcast deal announced last year.

Sky Sports are broadcasting more games than ever before. They will show a minimum of 328 Sky Bet Championship matches, 248 Sky Bet League One matches, 248 Sky Bet League Two matches, all 15 play-off matches, all 93 Carabao Cup ties and all 127 EFL Trophy games.

Each League weekend fixture round will see 10 live EFL fixtures shown. Five matches will be shown from the Championship, while supporters of League One and League Two teams continue to benefit from greater coverage than ever before with five of their games being broadcast live each weekend.