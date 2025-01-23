Northampton's League One game at Mansfield moved to a Friday night

Field Mill

Cobblers’ League One fixture away at Mansfield Town, originally set for Saturday, February 8th, has been moved to the day before – Friday, February 7th – with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game at Field Mill will now take place on the new date after the club agreed to a request from Mansfield Town. It will also be shown live on Sky Sports Plus.

A club statement said: “We have been allocated an initial 824 tickets for this game, including five sets of wheelchair and carer tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tickets are now on sale to season ticket holders and half season ticket holders from Sixfields and ntfcdirect.co.uk while away match booking forms can now be collected.

“Unlimited general sale will begin at noon on Thursday January 30th.”