Northampton's League One game at Mansfield moved to a Friday night
Cobblers’ League One fixture away at Mansfield Town, originally set for Saturday, February 8th, has been moved to the day before – Friday, February 7th – with a 7.45pm kick-off.
The game at Field Mill will now take place on the new date after the club agreed to a request from Mansfield Town. It will also be shown live on Sky Sports Plus.
A club statement said: “We have been allocated an initial 824 tickets for this game, including five sets of wheelchair and carer tickets.
“Tickets are now on sale to season ticket holders and half season ticket holders from Sixfields and ntfcdirect.co.uk while away match booking forms can now be collected.
“Unlimited general sale will begin at noon on Thursday January 30th.”
