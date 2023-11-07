Northampton's League One game at Charlton Athletic rearranged for new year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers will visit Charlton Athletic in the new year after the League One fixture was rearranged.

Town’s original trip to the Valley, which had been scheduled for next weekend (November 18th), was postponed due to international call-ups. The Addicks have at least three players called up by their national teams while Cobblers forward Kieron Bowie will once again link up with Scotland Under-21s.

The fixture will now take place on Tuesday, January 23rd, at 7.45pm.

