Northampton's League One game at Charlton Athletic rearranged for new year
Cobblers will visit Charlton Athletic in the new year after the League One fixture was rearranged.
Town’s original trip to the Valley, which had been scheduled for next weekend (November 18th), was postponed due to international call-ups. The Addicks have at least three players called up by their national teams while Cobblers forward Kieron Bowie will once again link up with Scotland Under-21s.
The fixture will now take place on Tuesday, January 23rd, at 7.45pm.
Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rearranged game, while any supporter who purchased a match ticket and is unable to make the new date has until 4pm on Monday January 22nd to claim a refund. Tickets for the game are now on sale via ntfcdirect.co.uk