Next Saturday’s League One fixture against Rotherham United will go ahead as planned after only two Cobblers players were called up by their countries.

Defender Michael Forbes and striker Ethan Wheatley will be missing for the visit of the Millers after they were called up by Northern Ireland Under-21s and England Under-20s respectively, however Tyrese Fornah has not been selected by Sierra Leone.

The midfielder played for his country last month and it was expected that he would be called up again but instead he will remain with Northampton and is therefore available to face Rotherham. The deadline for international squad selection has now passed and so next weekend’s fixture will proceed as planned due to the fact it requires three international call-ups to trigger a postponement.

Forbes and Wheatley will also miss Tuesday’s EFL Trophy game at Walsall. England Under-20s face Switzerland on Friday (October 10th) while Northern Ireland Under-21s take on Malta on Thursday and then play Germany the following Tuesday.