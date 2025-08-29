Madejski Stadium, home of Reading

Cobblers will have a blank weekend next month after confirmation that their Sky Bet League One game against Reading has been called off.

The fixture, which was due to be played on Saturday, September 6th, at the Madejski Stadium, has been postponed due to international call-ups within Northampton’s squad. EFL clubs are permitted to call off any games where they have three or more players called up by their national teams.

Cobblers pair Michael Forbes and Ethan Wheatley have been named in the Northern Ireland Under-21s and England Under-20s squads this afternoon. A third player has also been called up but is yet to be announced.

The two clubs will now work to rearrange the game and an announcement will be made in due course. Supporters who purchased tickets for the original game are asked to keep those tickets safe as they will be valid for the rearranged date. Refund details for anyone who cannot make the new date will be confirmed when that new date is announced.