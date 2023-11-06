Northampton's League One fixture with Portsmouth given new date after postponement
Northampton’s Sky Bet League One fixture with Portsmouth, postponed from last month because of international call-ups, has been rearranged for Saturday, December 2nd, at 3pm.
The date has become available after both clubs were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup by lower league opposition at the weekend. Cobblers were beaten 3-1 at home to Barrow while League One leaders Pompey were shocked 1-0 by non-league Chesterfield on Sunday.
Tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rearranged game, while any supporter who purchased a match ticket and is unable to make the new date has until 4pm on Friday December 1st to claim a refund.
Tickets for the game are now on sale via ntfcdirect.co.uk