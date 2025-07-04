Sixfields

Northampton’s Sky Bet League One clash with Blackpool, scheduled for September, has been given a new kick-off time after it was selected for live television coverage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit of Steve Bruce’s Seasiders will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm at Sixfields on Saturday, September 13th, and will be broadcast on Sky Sports Plus. All opening day matches, when Cobblers go to Wigan, are on the same channel as part of the new broadcast deal announced last year.

Sky Sports are broadcasting more games than ever before. They will show a minimum of: 328 Sky Bet Championship matches, 248 Sky Bet League One matches, 248 Sky Bet League Two matches, all 15 play-off matches, all 93 Carabao Cup ties and all 127 EFL Trophy games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each League weekend fixture round will see 10 live EFL fixtures shown. Five matches will be shown from the Championship, while supporters of League One and League Two teams continue to benefit from greater coverage than ever before with five of their games being broadcast live each weekend.