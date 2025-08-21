Northampton's League One fixture against Wimbledon moved to a new date

By James Heneghan
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 12:03 BST
Sixfields
Cobblers have seen another fixture moved.

Northampton’s Sky Bet League One game with AFC Wimbledon at Sixfields will now be played on Friday, December 19th, at 7.45pm. It follows the news that October’s home game with Rotherham will kick-off at the earlier time of 2pm. Both games have been brought forward due to an agreement between the two clubs to avoid a direct clash with Northampton Saints Rugby, who have a home game on Saturday December 20th.

A club statement confirmed: “The Cobblers and the Saints will continue to work together to try and minimise direct fixture clashes to help supporters attending either game and local residents, with both moving fixtures on occasions. The Saints game on December 20th is fixed at 3pm for live TV coverage, leading to the Friday night game ahead of the busy festive period.”

