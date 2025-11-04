Sixfields

Northampton’s League One game away at Barnsley, scheduled for next weekend, has been postponed due to international call-ups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was originally set to be played at Oakwell on Saturday, November 15th, but will now have to be rearranged. It is the second time this season Cobblers have seen a fixture postponed due to call-ups after their trip to Reading was rearranged, with Ethan Wheatley, Michael Forbes and Tyrese Fornah all called up by their countries.

Barnsley have now had all three games over the three international windows postponed, although it is not yet clear which club has met the threshold of three call-ups. It is expected that both Wheatley and Forbes will again be selected by England Under-20s and Northern Ireland Under-21s respectively. Fornah was not in the last Sierra Leone squad but did feature in September’s international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley trio Jon Russell, Jono Bland and Patrick Kelly have all been selected by their countries this season but so far none have been confirmed. Russell plays for Jamaica’s senior team while Bland and Kelly are under-21 internationals for Wales and Northern Ireland respectively. Vimal Yoganathan was on standby for Wales Under-21s in the last international break.

No new date for the game has yet been arranged, but supporters are asked to keep any tickets purchased safe, and refund details for anyone who is unable to make the new date will be confirmed when a new date is known. All tickets purchased will be valid for the re-arranged date.