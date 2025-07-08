Kevin Nolan

Cobblers are hoping to sign two players before they head to Spain for a pre-season training camp on Sunday, but as yet nothing has been signed or sealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five trialists featured in a behind closed doors friendly against Cambridge United on Tuesday, including two attacking players, as Kevin Nolan looks to bulk up his forward line before next month’s League One opener at Wigan Athletic.

Whilst there are other positions that also need further reinforcements, it’s the font line that is most in need of strengthening. The only out-and-out striker on the club’s books – Tom Eaves – is out until the end of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I’m honest we would like to take two new ones to Spain with us,” confirmed technical director Colin Calderwood. “The difficulty is getting everything signed and sealed and over the line before then. Negotiations are taking place and we’ve got a couple of meetings between ourselves and with players and agents.

"We don’t know what the outcome of that will be but they’re sat there and we will do that this afternoon and probably tomorrow. Ideally, we get them towards Norwich and if not Norwich, we get them on the plane on Sunday.”