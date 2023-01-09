Northampton Town’s promotion hopes suffered a minor blow at the weekend with defeat at Salford.

It leaves them seven points clear of chasers Bradford City, Carlisle United and Barrow.

Town are now given a 60 per cent chance of promotion and a 37 per cent chance of being in the play-offs.

1. Leyton Orient - 93pts (+34) Win the league: 61% Promoted: 93%

2. Stevenage - 86pts (+25) Play-off chances: 26% Promotion chances: 73% Win the league: 21%

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+25) Play-off chances: 37% Promotion chances: 60% Win the league: 10%

4. Salford City - 75pts (+18) Play-off chances: 44% Promotion chances: 34%