Northampton Town are being given a 60 per cent chance of promotion.

Northampton Town's new promotion chances following defeat to Salford City - plus where Stevenage, Bradford City, Carlisle United, Barrow and Mansfield Town are expected to finish- gallery

Northampton Town’s promotion hopes suffered a minor blow at the weekend with defeat at Salford.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago

It leaves them seven points clear of chasers Bradford City, Carlisle United and Barrow.

Town are now given a 60 per cent chance of promotion and a 37 per cent chance of being in the play-offs.

1. Leyton Orient - 93pts (+34)

Win the league: 61% Promoted: 93%

2. Stevenage - 86pts (+25)

Play-off chances: 26% Promotion chances: 73% Win the league: 21%

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+25)

Play-off chances: 37% Promotion chances: 60% Win the league: 10%

4. Salford City - 75pts (+18)

Play-off chances: 44% Promotion chances: 34%

