Northampton Town's new promotion chances following defeat to Salford City - plus where Stevenage, Bradford City, Carlisle United, Barrow and Mansfield Town are expected to finish- gallery
Northampton Town’s promotion hopes suffered a minor blow at the weekend with defeat at Salford.
It leaves them seven points clear of chasers Bradford City, Carlisle United and Barrow.
Town are now given a 60 per cent chance of promotion and a 37 per cent chance of being in the play-offs.
