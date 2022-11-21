It was a real statement of intent from Cobblers following a cracking 3-1 win at Bradford City.

It leaves Town sitting nicely in third spot and with a little breathing space on fourth-placed Barrow. Cobblers are also eight points ahead of Mansfield who are in eighth spot.

Of course there is still a very long way to go and it can all change.

But is this finally going to be Northampton’s year? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

