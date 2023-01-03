Northampton Town's new predicted points finish and chances of winning League Two after brilliant win over Leyton Orient boosts promotion bid - gallery
Cobblers gave their promotion hopes a massive boost last night after victory over leaders Leyton Orient.
Ben Fox hit the only goal of the game to secure the points and extend their gap on chasing Carlisle to seven points.
In the process the win boosted their promotion chances with the supercomputer up to 72% and doubled their chances of winning the league to 22%.
Here’s how the final table is being predicted to look.
