Cobblers gave their promotion hopes a massive boost last night after victory over leaders Leyton Orient.

Ben Fox hit the only goal of the game to secure the points and extend their gap on chasing Carlisle to seven points.

In the process the win boosted their promotion chances with the supercomputer up to 72% and doubled their chances of winning the league to 22%.

Here’s how the final table is being predicted to look.

Give us your predictions on where you think Cobblers will finish via our social media channels.

Get all your latest news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 92 pts (+34) Win the league: 55% Promoted: 91% Play-offs:10% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Stevenage - 86pts (+25) Play-off chances: 26% Promotion chances: 72% Win the league 22% Photo: David Price Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 84pts (+26) Play-off chances: 31% Promotion chances: 72% Win the league: 22% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Salford City - 73pts (+16) Play-off chances: 39% Promotion chances: 27% Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales