Northampton Town are being given a 72% predicted chance of promotion after victory over Leyton Orient.

Northampton Town's new predicted points finish and chances of winning League Two after brilliant win over Leyton Orient boosts promotion bid - gallery

Cobblers gave their promotion hopes a massive boost last night after victory over leaders Leyton Orient.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 hours ago

Ben Fox hit the only goal of the game to secure the points and extend their gap on chasing Carlisle to seven points.

In the process the win boosted their promotion chances with the supercomputer up to 72% and doubled their chances of winning the league to 22%.

Here’s how the final table is being predicted to look.

Give us your predictions on where you think Cobblers will finish via our social media channels.

1. Leyton Orient - 92 pts (+34)

Win the league: 55% Promoted: 91% Play-offs:10%

2. Stevenage - 86pts (+25)

Play-off chances: 26% Promotion chances: 72% Win the league 22%

3. Northampton Town - 84pts (+26)

Play-off chances: 31% Promotion chances: 72% Win the league: 22%

4. Salford City - 73pts (+16)

Play-off chances: 39% Promotion chances: 27%

