Cobblers are battling hard for their League One survival.

They are currently 19th in the table with seven points from seven matches and, most importantly, outside of the relegation zone.

But will Jon Brady’s side still be safe at the end of the season? Here is where they are tipped to finish.

League position predictions are calculated on the SkyBet odds of each club’s chances of winning the league.

Get all the latest Cobblers news, here.

1 . Bolton Wanderers 7/2 Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2 . Oxford United 5/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Portsmouth 11/2 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales