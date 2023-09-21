News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town have seven points from their opening seven games.

Northampton Town's new predicted finishing position and where Burton Albion, Carlisle United. Charlton Athletic, Reading and Leyton Orient are expected to finish - picture gallery

Cobblers are battling hard for their League One survival.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:35 BST

They are currently 19th in the table with seven points from seven matches and, most importantly, outside of the relegation zone.

But will Jon Brady’s side still be safe at the end of the season? Here is where they are tipped to finish.

League position predictions are calculated on the SkyBet odds of each club’s chances of winning the league.

7/2

1. Bolton Wanderers

7/2 Photo: Clive Brunskill

5/1

2. Oxford United

5/1 Photo: Pete Norton

11/2

3. Portsmouth

11/2 Photo: Shaun Botterill

6/1

4. Derby County

6/1 Photo: Michael Regan

