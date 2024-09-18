Northampton Town have won one in five League One games after defeat at the weekend.Northampton Town have won one in five League One games after defeat at the weekend.
Northampton Town have won one in five League One games after defeat at the weekend.

Northampton Town's new predicted finishing position after defeat to Wycombe Wanderers, plus shocks for Charlton Athletic, Wrexham and Bolton Wanderers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 18th Sep 2024, 10:46 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
Cobblers slipped to defeat at the weekend against Wycombe Wanderers to extend their winless streak.

It leaves Cobblers 18th in the table with one win in their first five games.

It’s likely to be a season of looking over their shoulders with Town battling to stay in the division.

But where will they finish? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – thinks League One will finish and how many points Northampton will pick up.

Where will Cobblers finish? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

93pts (+22)

1. Birmingham City

93pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
88pts (+17)

2. Huddersfield Town

88pts (+17) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
84pts (+24)

3. Stockport County

84pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
81pts (+17)

4. Wycombe Wanderers

81pts (+17) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wycombe WanderersCharlton AthleticWrexhamCobblersNorthampton