Northampton Town secured a crucial three points at Barrow at the weekend.

It ended a run of two straight defeats and means Cobblers stay third in the table, with Carlisle United just one point back.

The supercomputer predicts it will be Cobblers v Carlisle for the final automatic promotion place.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

1 . Stevenage - 89pts (+30) Win the league: 45% Promotion chances: 85% Play-off chances: 16% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Leyton Orient - 86pts (+26) Win the league: 29% Promotion chance: 80% Play-offs: 21% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town - 82pts (+25) Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 36% Win the league: 15% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Carlisle United - 77pts (+22) Promotion chances: 41% Play-off chances: 47% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales