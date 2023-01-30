News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town are being given a 64 per cent chance of winning promotion.

Northampton Town's new predicted finish and points tally as Carlisle United breath down their neck - plus where Swindon Town, Bradford City and Barrow are expected to finish - picture gallery

Northampton Town secured a crucial three points at Barrow at the weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 hours ago

It ended a run of two straight defeats and means Cobblers stay third in the table, with Carlisle United just one point back.

The supercomputer predicts it will be Cobblers v Carlisle for the final automatic promotion place.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Will Cobblers go up?

Get all your latest Cobblers news here.

1. Stevenage - 89pts (+30)

Win the league: 45% Promotion chances: 85% Play-off chances: 16%

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Leyton Orient - 86pts (+26)

Win the league: 29% Promotion chance: 80% Play-offs: 21%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+25)

Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 36% Win the league: 15%

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Carlisle United - 77pts (+22)

Promotion chances: 41% Play-off chances: 47%

Photo: Chris Holloway

