News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Northampton Town's promotion chances have tumbled to 41 per cent according to the supercomputer after back to back defeats.

Northampton Town's new predicted - and all too familiar - finishing position after back-to-back defeats and where Stevenage, Leyton Orient, Carlisle United and every other League Two side are tipped to finish

Successive defeats have hit Northampton Town’s promotion push a touch.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:30 pm

Defeats to Walsall and Salford City still leaves Cobblers well-placed in third spot.

But the supercomputer doesn’t expect Town to seal a top three finish when the season ends.

Elsewhere, Stevenage moved to the top of the table as their great run shows no signs of faltering, while Salford City are also looking well-placed.

Grimsby, Carlisle and Tranmere all enjoyed wins as the play-off places tightened up.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Cobblers news here.

1. Salford City - 86pts (+31)

Promotion chances: 67%

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+27)

Promotion chance: 59%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Mansfield Town - 81pts (+23)

Promotion chances: 48%

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Northampton Town - 79pts (+20)

Promotion chances: 41%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
League TwoLeyton OrientCobblers
Next Page
Page 1 of 6