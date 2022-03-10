Max Dyche in action for the Cobblers during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Leyton Orient at Sixfields in November. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Max Dyche has praised his teammates as Brackley Town prepare for an important run of fixtures in their Vanarama National League North title challenge.

The Northampton Town defender joined the Saints on loan at the beginning of February, and the deal has since been extended until the end of the season.

He had a spell at divisional rivals Kettering Town earlier in the campaign and said: “I had a chat with Jon Brady about going out on loan and getting some games after Northampton signed a couple of defenders in the transfer window.

“Brackley is a step up from Kettering in terms of league position and I’ve really enjoyed it so far.

“We’ve got a good group with a really strong winning mentality and high aspirations.”

Dyche signed his first professional contract at Sixfields at the end of last season.

He added that transitioning from youth to league and then non-league football has been a new challenge, saying: “You’re with the lads everyday playing for Northampton, but I’ve had to get used to the breaks in between training and games in non-league.

“There are lots of experienced players in the Brackley team who have taken lots of different pathways to get to where they are now, and I can learn from their experiences and work on my game.

“It’s a different environment for me but I can certainly use it as a platform to build from.”

Kevin Wilkin’s side have kept five clean sheets since Dyche’s arrival, and the defender scored his first senior goal in the 3-0 win at home to Bradford (Park Avenue).

He said: “I’ve been taking each game as they come and trying to learn as much as I can.

“There have been lots of learning curves to learn from for the future.

“It’s all about getting as much experience as I can and trying to do my bit for the team.”

The Saints are three points behind league leaders Gateshead with one game in hand and important games against third-placed Kidderminster Harriers and the Tynesiders in the coming weeks.

They are unbeaten in 10 league matches and have won seven of those, keeping eight clean sheets.

Dyche added that promotion is the aim, saying: “Winning the league would be great for the club and me personally.