Northampton Town's latest predicted finish after brilliant point at Birmingham City, plus failed seasons for Peterborough United, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Nov 2024, 09:27 BST
Cobblers picked up an impressive and very plucky point at Birmingham City at the weekend.

They fought all the way to stay in the game against money-bags City before being rewarded with a Mitch Pinnock equaliser in the 96th minute.

It leaves Cobblers four points above the drop zone ahead of the weekend trip to Blackpool.

Wycombe Wanderers have amazingly taken over at the top of League One after they chalked up a sixth straight win and Birmingham were held by Northampton.

At the other end of the table Burton Albion are up and running after getting their first win of the season against fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town.

So who is going to finish where this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – expects the League One season to finish.

94pts (+36)

1. Birmingham City

94pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+40)

2. Wrexham

93pts (+40) Photo: Chris Holloway

87pts (+27)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

87pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+21)

4. Lincoln City

86pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

Related topics:Birmingham CityPeterborough UnitedRotherham UnitedWycombe WanderersLeague OneBirminghamCobblers
