Crawley Town are seven points away from safety and in desperate of a first win in six.Crawley Town are seven points away from safety and in desperate of a first win in six.
Crawley Town are seven points away from safety and in desperate of a first win in six.

Northampton Town's final points total and the outcome of Burton Albion, Cobblers, Exeter City and Bristol Rovers relegation battle - EFL supercomputer's latest predictions

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 16:18 BST
Cobblers picked up another vital point after a battling 1-1 draw with Stockport County last night.

It leaves Town five points above the drop zone following Burton’s defeat at Wycombe.

They face a tough away day at the weekend with a trip to Brisbane Road on the horizon.

This is how many more points Cobblers are now being tipped to get, according to a supercomputer produced by BonusCodeBets.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

108pts (+48)

1. Birmingham City

108pts (+48) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
90pts (+39)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

90pts (+39) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
83pts (+22)

3. Wrexham

83pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
81pts (+22)

4. Huddersfield Town

81pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:CobblersBurton AlbionEFLBristol RoversStockport County
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice