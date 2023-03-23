Northampton Town are still right in the automatic promotion mix.

Three wins from the last four games sees Cobblers only outside the top three places on goal difference from Carlisle United.

It gives them a nice five point cushion on fourth-placed Bradford, though Cobblers have their eyes firmly fixed on going a step better than last season.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

1 . Leyton Orient - 88pts (+26) Win the league: 89% Promotion chances: 96% Play-off chances: 5%

2 . Stevenage - 82pts (+21) Win the league: 16% Promotion chances: 74% Play-off chances: 29%

3 . Carlisle United - 80pts (+25) Win the league: 7% Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 46%

4 . Northampton Town - 80pts (+19) Win the league: 6% Promotion chances: 57% Play-off chances: 50%