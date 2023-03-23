News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
18 minutes ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
1 hour ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
2 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
15 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
16 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
Northampton Town are breathing right down the neck's of Carlisle United and Stevenage after their win over Crewe.
Northampton Town are breathing right down the neck's of Carlisle United and Stevenage after their win over Crewe.
Northampton Town are breathing right down the neck's of Carlisle United and Stevenage after their win over Crewe.

Northampton Town's automatic promotion hopes to be decided by goal difference, data experts predict - plus where Bradford City, Stockport County, Stevenage and Salford City are expected to finish - picture gallery

Northampton Town are still right in the automatic promotion mix.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:23 GMT

Three wins from the last four games sees Cobblers only outside the top three places on goal difference from Carlisle United.

It gives them a nice five point cushion on fourth-placed Bradford, though Cobblers have their eyes firmly fixed on going a step better than last season.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

Get more Cobblers news, here.

Win the league: 89% Promotion chances: 96% Play-off chances: 5%

1. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+26)

Win the league: 89% Promotion chances: 96% Play-off chances: 5% Photo: Pete Norton:

Photo Sales
Win the league: 16% Promotion chances: 74% Play-off chances: 29%

2. Stevenage - 82pts (+21)

Win the league: 16% Promotion chances: 74% Play-off chances: 29% Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Win the league: 7% Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 46%

3. Carlisle United - 80pts (+25)

Win the league: 7% Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 46% Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Win the league: 6% Promotion chances: 57% Play-off chances: 50%

4. Northampton Town - 80pts (+19)

Win the league: 6% Promotion chances: 57% Play-off chances: 50% Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
CobblersBradford CityBradford