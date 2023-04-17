Northampton Town’s automatic promotion bid remains nicely on track after the 0-0 draw at Carlisle United.

It gives them a three point cushion on fourth-placed Stockport County ahead of the trip to Sutton United tomorrow night.

It could be another profitable night with one of, or both, Carlisle United and Stockport County set to drop points as they go head to head with each other.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

1 . Leyton Orient - 91pts (+30) Promotion: 99%+ Win the league 99%+ Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage - 81pts (+19) Promotion: 66% Play-offs: 40% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town - 80pts (+18) Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 48% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Bradford City - 79pts (+21) Promotion: 55% Play-offs: 57% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales