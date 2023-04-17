News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town's automatic promotion hopes to be decided by a single point, plus where Carlisle United, Bradford City, Stockport County, Stevenage, Mansfield Town and Salford City are predicted to finish, picture gallery

Northampton Town’s automatic promotion bid remains nicely on track after the 0-0 draw at Carlisle United.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:15 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:24 BST

It gives them a three point cushion on fourth-placed Stockport County ahead of the trip to Sutton United tomorrow night.

It could be another profitable night with one of, or both, Carlisle United and Stockport County set to drop points as they go head to head with each other.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

Promotion: 99%+ Win the league 99%+

1. Leyton Orient - 91pts (+30)

Promotion: 99%+ Win the league 99%+

Promotion: 66% Play-offs: 40%

2. Stevenage - 81pts (+19)

Promotion: 66% Play-offs: 40%

Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 48%

3. Northampton Town - 80pts (+18)

Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 48%

Promotion: 55% Play-offs: 57%

4. Bradford City - 79pts (+21)

Promotion: 55% Play-offs: 57%

