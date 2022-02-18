Northampton Town Women's football team will play at Sixfields Stadium next month

The Northampton Town Women will take on Loughborough Students Women in the East Midlands Women's Regional Football League at Sixfields next month

The match will take place on Sunday, March 13 with a 2pm kick off and all supporters are welcome to watch the game.

The Northampton Town Women’s side currently sit top of the league with an unbeaten record and are 'excited' to return to Sixfields Stadium following their record attendance (602) 9-2 victory vs Rotherham United in September 2021.

CEO at the Northampton Town FC Community Trust, Phillip Smith, said, “It was fantastic to see a crowd of more than 600 people at Sixfields to watch the women’s game against Rotherham.

"That really showed just how far the game has grown and how much this side has moved forward in the last few years.

"We are looking forward to trying to break that record and more importantly continue to improve the awareness and reach of the women’s game.”

The Northampton Town FC Community Trust is hoping for an even bigger crowd to support and promote women's football across Northamptonshire in conjunction with International Women's Day (March 8) that week.

Joint manager of the Northampton Town Women’s first team, Josh Oldfield, added: “Their results have been a true testament to not only all the girls hard work off and, on the field, but the people in the background too.

"The coaches, sports psychologists, physios, right through to the media team – all lead to the results and forward progress made.

"These are all volunteers that give up their time to create this environment and it never goes unnoticed.”

General admission prices for the match on Sunday, March 13 are as follows: Northampton Town season ticket holders are free, under 18s are free, while over 18s are £3 in advance online or £5 payable on arrival.

Businesses that would like to help support the growth of women’s football across Northamptonshire can find out about partnership and sponsorship opportunities by emailing [email protected]

The matchday is being sponsored by Velvet Mortgage and Insurance Services.