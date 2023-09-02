Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers LIVE: Updates from League One clash at Sixfields

After the transfer window slammed shut last night, it’s now full focus on the football itself. Cobblers did not add to their squad in the last week of the window but they’re targeting three successive wins this afternoon as Wycombe Wanderers visit Sixfields.

Wycombe, now under the management of Matt Bloomfield after Gareth Ainsworth departed following more then a decade in charge, started the season with consecutive 3-0 defeats but are now three unbeaten and won at Bristol Rovers last weekend.