Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers LIVE: Updates from League One clash at Sixfields

Cobblers continue their League One campaign at home to Wycombe Wanderers today (3pm kick-off).
By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 12:21 BST

Keep up to date with events from Sixfields through our live blog...

Cobblers v Wycombe LIVE

Show new updates
12:19 BST

Pre-match reading

12:18 BST

Man in the middle

Tom Reeves takes charge today. He refereed the Cobblers twice last season - the 6-0 loss at Ipswich in the EFL Trophy and the 3-1 home win over Barrow.

12:16 BSTUpdated 12:17 BST

Back to the football

After the transfer window slammed shut last night, it’s now full focus on the football itself. Cobblers did not add to their squad in the last week of the window but they’re targeting three successive wins this afternoon as Wycombe Wanderers visit Sixfields.

Wycombe, now under the management of Matt Bloomfield after Gareth Ainsworth departed following more then a decade in charge, started the season with consecutive 3-0 defeats but are now three unbeaten and won at Bristol Rovers last weekend.

We’ll have updates from Sixfields here...

