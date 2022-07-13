Northampton Town v West Bromwich Albion LIVE: New signings involved as Cobblers host Baggies in Sixfields friendly

Sixfields hosts its first friendly of pre-season this evening when Cobblers entertain Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion. Town beat St Mirren and drew with Dundee United during last week’s training camp in Scotland but are back on home turf tonight. We will have updates throughout the evening here…
Cobblers v West Brom live
Last updated: Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 20:18
- First pre-season friendly at Sixfields
- All eight new signings could be involved
- West Brom were beaten by Stevenage in their first friendly
31: Errant header by Sherring gifts a chance to West Brom but he makes amends with a fine sliding challenge.
26: Fabulous move by the Cobblers, worked from one end to the other with some quick, incisive passing. Hoskins, Odimayo, Sherring and Appere all involved. Ends with Pinnock’s shot being deflected just over.
23: The chances keep coming, Grant poking over from close-range after a dangerous right-wing cross.
20: First sign of life in attack for Cobblers as they work the ball down the right before Pinnock sees a shot blocked.
16: Now Dike blazes over after a slick counter-attack from the visitors. Cobblers have been sloppy, lots of wayward passing and loose touches. Pre-season designed to get that sort of stuff out of the system.
15: Another chance goes begging for Wallace, denied by Maxted after a loose pass from Pinnock.
13: Now Cobblers are having to make a change. Haynes replaces the injured Koiki.
11: Robinson can’t continue after an early collision with Maxted. He’s replaced by Karlan Grant.
West Brom chances
5: Odimayo a bit fortunate with a back header to Maxted which only just got there. Robinson very close to nicking the ball and going through on goal. Wallace then does get in behind Town’s defence but fires wide. Looked well offside but flag didn’t go up. Visitors started well.
2: Cobblers lining up in a 4-3-3 shape. Hoskins left, Pinnock right. Fox the most advanced midfielder behind Appere.