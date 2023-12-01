Northampton Town v Portsmouth - Sky Bet League One preview
Date/time: Saturday, December 2, 3pm kick-off
Venue: Sixfields
Forecast: 0C, cloudy
Outs and doubts: Cobblers: Jon Guthrie, Ali Koiki, Lee Burge, Ben Fox, Patrick Brough, Tyler Magloire, Danny Hylton. Portsmouth: Colby Bishop, Connor Ogilvie, Regan Poole, Tino Anjorin, Anthony Scully, Tom Lowery, Josh Dockerill.
Betting: Northampton 12/5, draw 13/5, Portsmouth 11/10
Form guide: Cobblers LLWLWW, Pompey WLWDLW
Current league positions: 13th v 2nd
Possible line-ups: Northampton: Thompson, McGowan, Willis, Sherring, Odimayo, Sowerby, McWilliams, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie. Portsmouth: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Robertson, Pack, Kamara, Saydee, Martin, Yengi.
Man in the middle: Darren Drysdale
Last time out: Blackpool 1 Northampton 2 (Bowie, Hoskins); Burton 0 Portsmouth 2 (Bishop, Robertson)
Most recent meeting: March 6th, 2021, League One – Northampton 4 (Watson 2, Horsfall, Edmondson) Portsmouth 1 (Harrison)
Record v Portsmouth: P38 W11 D7 L20
What Jon Brady said: "Portsmouth are right up at the top of the league for a reason. Their remit is totally different to ours because with the players they've recruited, they are expected to go and get promotion. But our belief is building and it's great that our fans have that optimism and the atmosphere should be great. On average these are the biggest crowds we've had in a long time so it's set up for a great day and we're looking forward to the challenge.”
What they said: “They certainly got a good win at Blackpool the other night, who had beaten us and Shrewsbury 4-0 in their previous two games. It just shows what a tough league this is and also what Northampton have done since coming up from League Two last season. They’ve won three on the spin now and are a very well organised side who have a lot of attacking threat. We have to take that seriously.” John Mousinho, Portsmouth manager.
Prediction: Northampton 1 Portsmouth 1