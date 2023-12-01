What Jon Brady said: "Portsmouth are right up at the top of the league for a reason. Their remit is totally different to ours because with the players they've recruited, they are expected to go and get promotion. But our belief is building and it's great that our fans have that optimism and the atmosphere should be great. On average these are the biggest crowds we've had in a long time so it's set up for a great day and we're looking forward to the challenge.”