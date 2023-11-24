News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town v Cambridge United - Sky Bet League One preview

Fixture: Northampton Town v Cambridge United, Sky Bet League One
By James Heneghan
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT
Cobblers first-team coach Marc Richards played for Cambridge the last time these two teams met in a league game.
Cobblers first-team coach Marc Richards played for Cambridge the last time these two teams met in a league game.

Date/time: Saturday, November 25th, 3pm kick-off

Venue: Sixfields

Forecast: 5C, sunny

Outs and doubts: Cobblers: Ali Koiki, Ben Fox, Lee Burge, Danny Hylton, Tyler Magloire

Most Popular

Betting: Northampton 1/1, draw 12/5, Cambridge 14/5

Form guide: Cobblers DLLLWL, Cambridge DWDWWL

Current league positions: 19th v 15th

Possible line-ups: Cobblers: Thompson, McGowan, Willis, Sherring, Brough, Sowerby, McWilliams, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie. Cambridge: Stevens, L Bennett, R Bennett, Morrison, Andrew, Thomas, May, Brophy, Digby, Janneh, Okenabirhie

Man in the middle: Lewis Smith

Last time out: MK Dons 3 Northampton 2 (Monthé, Simpson); Peterborough 5 Cambridge 0

Most recent meeting: September 20th, 2022, EFL Trophy – Northampton 0 Cambridge 2 (Okenabirhie 2)

Most recent league meeting: October 26th, 2019, League Two – Northampton 2 (Smith, Taft OG), Cambridge 0

Record v Cambridge United: P45 W16 D13 L16

What Jon Brady said: “Cambridge went up a couple of years before us and they've done very well to sustain their League One status. Mark (Bonner) has done a fantastic job. They have a very experienced back-line and they've picked up some good results against top sides this season. They don't concede many and they're hard to break down and I don't expect it to be any different this weekend.”

Prediction: Northampton Town 1 Cambridge United 0

