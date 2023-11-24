Northampton Town v Cambridge United - Sky Bet League One preview
Date/time: Saturday, November 25th, 3pm kick-off
Venue: Sixfields
Forecast: 5C, sunny
Outs and doubts: Cobblers: Ali Koiki, Ben Fox, Lee Burge, Danny Hylton, Tyler Magloire
Betting: Northampton 1/1, draw 12/5, Cambridge 14/5
Form guide: Cobblers DLLLWL, Cambridge DWDWWL
Current league positions: 19th v 15th
Possible line-ups: Cobblers: Thompson, McGowan, Willis, Sherring, Brough, Sowerby, McWilliams, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie. Cambridge: Stevens, L Bennett, R Bennett, Morrison, Andrew, Thomas, May, Brophy, Digby, Janneh, Okenabirhie
Man in the middle: Lewis Smith
Last time out: MK Dons 3 Northampton 2 (Monthé, Simpson); Peterborough 5 Cambridge 0
Most recent meeting: September 20th, 2022, EFL Trophy – Northampton 0 Cambridge 2 (Okenabirhie 2)
Most recent league meeting: October 26th, 2019, League Two – Northampton 2 (Smith, Taft OG), Cambridge 0
Record v Cambridge United: P45 W16 D13 L16
What Jon Brady said: “Cambridge went up a couple of years before us and they've done very well to sustain their League One status. Mark (Bonner) has done a fantastic job. They have a very experienced back-line and they've picked up some good results against top sides this season. They don't concede many and they're hard to break down and I don't expect it to be any different this weekend.”
Prediction: Northampton Town 1 Cambridge United 0