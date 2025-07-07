Northampton Town transfer update as Cobblers seek to strengthen squad in several positions

Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood on the training pitch at Moulton

Cobblers are ‘quite advanced’ with ‘one or two’ potential signings, but technical Colin Calderwood admits the transfer market has ‘died down’ in recent days following a hectic start to the summer.

Despite recruiting nine new players already, Northampton’s squad remain short in a number of positions. At least two forwards are at the top of Kevin Nolan’s shopping list, and he would also still like a couple more defenders – potentially more depending on outgoings – and possibly another midfielder, although that is not a priority.

After a flurry of incomings at the end of last month, things have ground to a halt in the last two weeks as pre-season starts up, allowing players, agents and clubs to take stock. However, plenty of work is still ongoing behind the scenes, led by Calderwood and Nolan.

"We feel we're really strong in two areas but it's sort of died down a wee bit and there's been a bit of a fade of activity,” said Calderwood. “Everyone seems to be taking a pause and a breath.

"We're quite advanced with one or two but whether or not we get them over the line, I don't know. You can talk and fiddle away but as you saw earlier in the summer, there was a period where we had a bit of a lull and then three or four came into the building in a week.

"We have loads of contacts and we just bring all of that information together, thin it out as we best we can and then get rejected because we're the ugly duckling, but then we sign the players that we really want! We'll just see what happens.”