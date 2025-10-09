Northampton Town team news for Rotherham: List a doubt but 'one or two' could return

Max Dyche

Elliott List is a doubt for Saturday’s game against Rotherham but Colin Calderwood is hopeful that ‘one or two’ could be back.

For the second time in the space of two weeks List limped out of an EFL Trophy game with a hamstring issue. He came on at half-time against Walsall in midweek but lasted just seven minutes.

Max Dyche, Lee Burge, Tom Eaves, Kyle Edwards and Jack Burroughs have all missed the last three games but none of those players are expected to be out for a significant period. John Guthrie and Liam Shaw are also edging closer to returning after 10 and eight months out respectively.

"I think he’s being assessed today,” said Calderwood on List. “Whether or not he makes the weekend will depend on what comes back in the report. That was the only negative from Tuesday but the rest of the squad is looking good and we’ve got one or two getting closer and potentially returning.”

On the visit of Rotherham this weekend, Calderwood added: “We have worked on how we can score against them but we also have to stop them because they have a lot of good players, like every team in the division.

"We always put a lot of work in our foundation and how we defend against teams but we also think about how we score and how we can win the game. The defensive organisation is the backdrop to that.

“We know we have to be good every week to compete in this league.”