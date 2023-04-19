News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town took a big step towards promotion with victory at Sutton United last night.

Northampton Town set to ease to promotion says the supercomputer - plus which of Crawley Town and Hartlepool will join Rochdale in next season's National League

Cobblers took a massive step to promotion with a 2-1 win at Sutton United last night.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST

It gives them a commanding five point lead on Stockport County and Carlisle United with three games to go.

Victory over Harrogate Town at the weekend could be enough to seal promotion back to League One if other results go there way.

It will be a much-deserved promotion for a Cobblers side who have been up there all season.

Is it a promotion they will get? Here is the supercomputer’s prediction.

Win the league: 97%

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+27)

Win the league: 97%

Promotion: 77% Play-offs: 27%

2. Stevenage - 82pts (+19)

Promotion: 77% Play-offs: 27%

Promotion: 83% Play-offs: 21%

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+19)

Promotion: 83% Play-offs: 21%

Promotion: 43% Play-offs: 80%

4. Stockport County - 78pts (+27)

Promotion: 43% Play-offs: 80%

