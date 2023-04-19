Cobblers took a massive step to promotion with a 2-1 win at Sutton United last night.

It gives them a commanding five point lead on Stockport County and Carlisle United with three games to go.

Victory over Harrogate Town at the weekend could be enough to seal promotion back to League One if other results go there way.

It will be a much-deserved promotion for a Cobblers side who have been up there all season.

Is it a promotion they will get? Here is the supercomputer’s prediction.

Get more Cobblers news, here.

1 . Leyton Orient - 90pts (+27) Win the league: 97% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage - 82pts (+19) Promotion: 77% Play-offs: 27% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town - 82pts (+19) Promotion: 83% Play-offs: 21% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Stockport County - 78pts (+27) Promotion: 43% Play-offs: 80% Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales