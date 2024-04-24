Northampton Town release new computer generated images of the east stand

The club is at long last set to press ahead with the development of the stand at Sixfields, that has been effectively stalled since 2015.

And the Cobblers have today released the proposed plans for the stand, as well as a series of images showing how everything is going to look when it is finished.

A club statement read: “Northampton Town Football Club are delighted to present plans and CGI's for the new East Stand.

Some of the highlights of the new East Stand include: Club's first ever pitch facing hospitality in its 127 year history with executive boxes; Introduction of more than 100 new parking spaces with 8 EV charging spaces; Return of the accessible viewing platform for supporters who use wheelchairs; Two new large dining areas; Full service commercial kitchen; New link road around the stadium; Concourse area with kiosks and screens.”

When finished, the stadium capacity will rise to more than 8.200, and the stand is due to be complete by the spring of 2025.

The full plans are available to download at www.ntfc.co.uk/siteassets/image/202324-season/east-stand-presentation-v6_final.pdf

The club are also holding an Open Forum in association with the It's All Cobblers To Me podcast to discuss the plans.

That event will take place tomorrow night (Thursday, April 25) at 7pm in the Tollers Solicitors 1897 Suite at Sixfields.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas and supporters elected representative Tom Cliffe will be on hand to discuss the stand plans, and answer questions on any subject from supporters.

All supporters are welcome, admission is free and for those unable to attend, the event will be recorded and played out as a podcast in the days following the meeting.

