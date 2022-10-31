News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town are predicted to have a three way battle for automatic promotion with just two goals separating the teams.

Northampton Town predicted to be involved in unbelievable automatic promotion battle which will see their fate decided by ONE goal - plus every other League Two side's predicted finish in pictures

Northampton Town rescued what could be a vital point at the weekend with a 1-1 draw at home to Newport County.

By Stephen Thirkill
22 minutes ago

Cobblers are drawing a few too many of late but they remain right where they want to be in the automatic promotion place.

And the latest supercomputer predictions expects Town to take their promotion battle to the final day and final minute of the season once again, during a ding-dong tussle with Salford City and Swindon Town.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Cobblers win promotion this year?

Get all your latest Cobblers news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+32)

Promotion chance: 80%

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Stevenage - 79pts (+14)

Promotion chances: 41%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Salford City - 78pts (+21)

Promotion chances: 46%

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Northampton Town - 78pts (+20)

Promotion chances: 44%

Photo: Pete Norton

