Cobblers are drawing a few too many of late but they remain right where they want to be in the automatic promotion place.

And the latest supercomputer predictions expects Town to take their promotion battle to the final day and final minute of the season once again, during a ding-dong tussle with Salford City and Swindon Town.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Cobblers win promotion this year?

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+32) Promotion chance: 80% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Stevenage - 79pts (+14) Promotion chances: 41% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Salford City - 78pts (+21) Promotion chances: 46% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4. Northampton Town - 78pts (+20) Promotion chances: 44% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales