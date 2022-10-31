Northampton Town predicted to be involved in unbelievable automatic promotion battle which will see their fate decided by ONE goal - plus every other League Two side's predicted finish in pictures
Northampton Town rescued what could be a vital point at the weekend with a 1-1 draw at home to Newport County.
Cobblers are drawing a few too many of late but they remain right where they want to be in the automatic promotion place.
And the latest supercomputer predictions expects Town to take their promotion battle to the final day and final minute of the season once again, during a ding-dong tussle with Salford City and Swindon Town.
Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.
Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Cobblers win promotion this year?
Get all your latest Cobblers news here.
