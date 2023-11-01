Cobblers produced easily their worst performance of the season so far when they were comprehensively outplayed, outrun and outclassed by Derby County on Tuesday.
Max Bird scored a brace while Conor Washington and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing were also on target as Derby raced into a 4-0 lead with only 50 minutes played. They could have finished with six or seven such was their dominance but missed chances let Cobblers off the hook. Here are our player ratings from a grim night at Pride Park...
1. Lee Burge
Conceded four goals but there wasn't a lot he could have done about any of them and at least he prevented further embarrassment when saving from Washington in the second half. Still, a sobering night between the posts.... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Had a torrid time of it against Mendez-Laing in the first half. Derby played around him for the opener and did so again on several other occasions. He stemmed the tide somewhat after a tough opening half-hour... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Helpless to stop the barrage as white shirts came flying at him on a regular basis. Dragged out of position for the first and it became far too easy for attackers to find spaces between and behind Town's defence... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Manny Monthé
All at sea and hooked at the break, albeit not helped by the total lack of protection from his midfielders. Caught flat-footed by Derby's forwards, none more so than when Washington doubled the lead... 3 Photo: Pete Norton