Max Thompson sees the ball slip from his grasp allowing Wycombe to score the only goal of the game at Sixfields on Saturday.

Northampton Town player ratings from Wycombe Wanderers defeat

Cobblers produced a dominant but wasteful performance at Sixfields on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by Wycombe Wanderers.
By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 10:06 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 10:52 BST

Richard Keogh headed Wycombe in front after only five minutes but Northampton responded well and dominated the next hour of the game, only to miss a string of chances. Here are our player ratings from a frustrating afternoon at Sixfields...

Partially at fault for what turned out to be the decisive goal but wasn't helped by the fact the ball took a small but telling deflection off Pinnock just in front of him. Understandably looked a little shaky thereafter, not that he had much to do... 6

Max Thompson

Partially at fault for what turned out to be the decisive goal but wasn't helped by the fact the ball took a small but telling deflection off Pinnock just in front of him. Understandably looked a little shaky thereafter, not that he had much to do... 6

Another strong outing at right-back. Showed more willingness to move forward and overlapped well. Hardly tested going the other way... 7.5

Akin Odimayo

Another strong outing at right-back. Showed more willingness to move forward and overlapped well. Hardly tested going the other way... 7.5

Desperately tried to get back to clear away but to no avail as Keogh headed in. Not troubled thereafter. Headed over at the other end... 7

Sam Sherring

Desperately tried to get back to clear away but to no avail as Keogh headed in. Not troubled thereafter. Headed over at the other end... 7

Had to be in the right place to see off a couple of dangerous moments as Wycombe occasionally threatened on the break... 7

Jon Guthrie

Had to be in the right place to see off a couple of dangerous moments as Wycombe occasionally threatened on the break... 7

