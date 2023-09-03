Cobblers produced a dominant but wasteful performance at Sixfields on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by Wycombe Wanderers.
Richard Keogh headed Wycombe in front after only five minutes but Northampton responded well and dominated the next hour of the game, only to miss a string of chances. Here are our player ratings from a frustrating afternoon at Sixfields...
1. Max Thompson
Partially at fault for what turned out to be the decisive goal but wasn't helped by the fact the ball took a small but telling deflection off Pinnock just in front of him. Understandably looked a little shaky thereafter, not that he had much to do... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Akin Odimayo
Another strong outing at right-back. Showed more willingness to move forward and overlapped well. Hardly tested going the other way... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Desperately tried to get back to clear away but to no avail as Keogh headed in. Not troubled thereafter. Headed over at the other end... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Had to be in the right place to see off a couple of dangerous moments as Wycombe occasionally threatened on the break... 7 Photo: Pete Norton