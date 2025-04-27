Tyler Roberts heads away during Saturday's game against CrawleyTyler Roberts heads away during Saturday's game against Crawley
Tyler Roberts heads away during Saturday's game against Crawley

Northampton Town player ratings from 'worst performance' in defeat to Crawley Town

By James Heneghan
Published 27th Apr 2025, 10:18 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2025, 10:39 BST
Cobblers turned in their worst performance under Kevin Nolan, as described by the Town boss himself, when soundly beaten 3-0 by Crawley Town.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s fizzed finish was the difference at half-time before Crawley created a bucketload of chances in the second half, two of which were taken, with Jeremy Kelly and Kamari Doyle on target. Here are our player ratings from West Sussex...

Couldn't have done much about the goals, all of which owed to clinical finishing, and in truth he prevented an even heavier defeat. Excellent save from Hepburn-Murphy in particular, as well as one or two more routine stops... 6 CHRON STAR MAN

1. Lee Burge

A rough afternoon against the pace and movement of Crawley's front line as Town's defence was pulled all over the place. There were so many gaps and so much space between each centre-half and down the channels and the hosts exploited it over and over... 4

2. TJ Eyoma

He too had no answer to the home side's fluid attacking play. Camara and Hepburn-Murphy were a handful throughout and he spent most of the afternoon running back towards his own goal, though in fairness he received hardly any protection from those in midfield or wing-back... 4

3. Tyler Magloire

Started steadily enough but it all started to go awry when Hepburn-Murphy found a gap between him and Pinnock to rattle home the first goal. Crawley never looked back and they ran all over Cobblers in the second half... 4.5

4. Nesta Guinness-Walker

