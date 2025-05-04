Tariqe Fosu fires Cobblers into a first half lead against WiganTariqe Fosu fires Cobblers into a first half lead against Wigan
Northampton Town player ratings from Wigan Athletic draw on final day of League One season

By James Heneghan
Published 4th May 2025, 09:32 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 09:41 BST
Cobblers signed off the 2024/25 League One season with a 1-1 home draw against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Tariqe Fosu broke the deadlock on 33 minutes but Dale Taylor’s stoppage-time header meant the spoils were shared as Town finished 19th. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

His goal came under very little pressure bar a brief spell midway through the second half and even then he didn't have a significant save to make before being taken off for Dadge with five of the 90 to play. That's his third season at Sixfields done and dusted and it's very likely he'll have a fourth... 7

Rounded off a good season with his 44th outing in all competitions, the most appearances he's ever made in a single campaign. Another solid day's work here and it'll be all eyes on whether or not he earns a new deal. He keeps a low profile but he's been an important player under Nolan... 7.5

Back in for his first start in more than a month and won a couple of important headers in the second half after hardly being tested in the first. Taylor just nipped ahead of him to nod in the late equaliser. It's been a breakthrough season for the 22-year-old local lad, who's played 20 games since the turn of the year, but he's another one with an uncertain future going into next week... 7

Signed off with one of his best performances of an impressive season. Outstanding work to create the goal. Drove powerfully then showed great vision to release Fosu. Strong in the tackle throughout and burst forward from that left-sided centre-back position. Astute business to already have him tied down for another year... 8 CHRON STAR MAN

