Here are our player ratings from Highbury Stadium….
1. Lee Burge
Not his cleanest 90 minutes - one errant punch in particular was almost costly - but he made a couple of good saves which meant he emerged with at least some credit, unlike many of his team-mates... 6 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Far from the worst culprit on a poor day for the Cobblers but he was a long way short of the high standards he's set for much of this season... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Strangely out-of-sorts in one of his worst performances of the season. Omochere nipped ahead of him to poke Fleetwood into an early lead and he was lucky not to be punished when the same thing happened on two further occasions... 4 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
A rare occasion where Town's defence were physically overpowered and could not handle the opposition's attacking players... 5 Photo: Pete Norton