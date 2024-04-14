Sam Hoskins goes to ground under the challenge of Brendan Wiredu of Fleetwood Town during Saturday's Sky Bet League One match at Highbury Stadium on April 13, 2024 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Sam Hoskins goes to ground under the challenge of Brendan Wiredu of Fleetwood Town during Saturday's Sky Bet League One match at Highbury Stadium on April 13, 2024 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Northampton Town player ratings from timid League One defeat at Fleetwood Town

Cobblers were woefully out-of-sorts when comfortably beaten by second-from-bottom Fleetwood Town on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 14th Apr 2024, 09:56 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 09:56 BST

Here are our player ratings from Highbury Stadium….

Not his cleanest 90 minutes - one errant punch in particular was almost costly - but he made a couple of good saves which meant he emerged with at least some credit, unlike many of his team-mates... 6 CHRON STAR MAN

1. Lee Burge

1. Lee Burge

Far from the worst culprit on a poor day for the Cobblers but he was a long way short of the high standards he's set for much of this season... 5

2. Aaron McGowan

2. Aaron McGowan

Strangely out-of-sorts in one of his worst performances of the season. Omochere nipped ahead of him to poke Fleetwood into an early lead and he was lucky not to be punished when the same thing happened on two further occasions... 4

3. Sam Sherring

3. Sam Sherring

A rare occasion where Town's defence were physically overpowered and could not handle the opposition's attacking players... 5

4. Jon Guthrie

4. Jon Guthrie

