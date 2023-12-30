Cobblers signed off 2023 with three more points when they triumphed 2-1 on the road to Lincoln City.
After the disappointment of Boxing Day, Town were back on-song with an excellent performance at Sincil Bank as Jon Guthrie’s first half header and a magnificent breakaway goal from Kieron Bowie secured all three points. Timothy Eyoma did pull one back but City skipper Paudie O’Connor then saw red and Cobblers held on to reclaim a place in the top 10. Here are our player ratings….
1. Max Thompson
Not overly worked but did his job when called upon. Blocked from Adelakun in the first half and denied the same man with a smart stop in the second, only to be beaten from the subsequent corner. Calm and confident under the high ball and tipped a late cross-shot wide... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
He was busier in attack than defence for an hour and contributed to both goals, first recycling a corner that led to Guthrie's opener before releasing Simpson down the right with an excellent pass. He then relished the battle when it was backs to the wall late on and won a potentially goal-saving header in stoppage-time... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
He coasted through most of the game and defended solidly as Lincoln lacked potency and incision in the final third. Suffered cramp in the closing stages but Cobblers needed him to stay on and he bravely limped through nine minutes of stoppage-time to help see the win out... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
Town's captain was involved in big moments at both ends of the pitch. Headed in his first of the season to break the deadlock and immediately returned to the day job when preserving the lead by blocking from Adelakun. Made an equally vital intervention at 2-1 as Lincoln pursued an equaliser. Still can't get through 90 minutes... 8 Photo: Pete Norton