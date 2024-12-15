Northampton Town player ratings from tame League One defeat at Rotherham United

1. Nik Tzanev
Good save from Clarke-Harris was the highlight... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Removed at the break after a 45 minutes in which Town's defence did not compete with Rotherham... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jon Guthrie
Clarke-Harris had far more joy against him than most strikers do... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Nesta Guinness-Walker
The space between him and Pinnock was repeatedly exploited by Rotherham and Clarke-Harris in particular... 5 Photo: Pete Norton
