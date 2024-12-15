Jon Guthrie and Tom Eavesplaceholder image
Northampton Town player ratings from tame League One defeat at Rotherham United

By James Heneghan
Published 15th Dec 2024, 11:36 BST
Updated 15th Dec 2024, 11:36 BST
Cobblers were resoundingly beaten 3-0 by Rotherham United on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from New York Stadium...

Good save from Clarke-Harris was the highlight... 6

1. Nik Tzanev

Good save from Clarke-Harris was the highlight... 6 Photo: Pete Norton

Removed at the break after a 45 minutes in which Town's defence did not compete with Rotherham... 5

2. Aaron McGowan

Removed at the break after a 45 minutes in which Town's defence did not compete with Rotherham... 5 Photo: Pete Norton

Clarke-Harris had far more joy against him than most strikers do... 5

3. Jon Guthrie

Clarke-Harris had far more joy against him than most strikers do... 5 Photo: Pete Norton

The space between him and Pinnock was repeatedly exploited by Rotherham and Clarke-Harris in particular... 5

4. Nesta Guinness-Walker

The space between him and Pinnock was repeatedly exploited by Rotherham and Clarke-Harris in particular... 5 Photo: Pete Norton

