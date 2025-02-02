Sam Hoskins leaps for joy and punches the air after giving Cobblers the lead with his 93rd goal for the club.Sam Hoskins leaps for joy and punches the air after giving Cobblers the lead with his 93rd goal for the club.
Sam Hoskins leaps for joy and punches the air after giving Cobblers the lead with his 93rd goal for the club.

Northampton Town player ratings from superb League One victory over Huddersfield Town

By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 2nd Feb 2025, 10:09 BST
Cobblers pulled off an impressive and invaluable victory when they beat Huddersfield Town for the second time this season, holding off a dramatic comeback and surviving a tense finish to triumph 3-2 at Sixfields on Saturday.

Sam Hoskins, Tom Eaves and Liam Shaw all scored excellent goals as Town cruised into a 3-0 lead before they clung on in a chaotic finale for Kevin Nolan’s first home win. Here are our player ratings from a terrific afternoon at Sixfields...

Virtually untroubled for 70 minutes such was the way Cobblers completely nullified Huddersfield's attack. Beaten by two good finishes but then made a huge save to safeguard all three points. He was again assertive and assured under the high ball which helped relieve pressure... 8

1. Nik Tzanev

Virtually untroubled for 70 minutes such was the way Cobblers completely nullified Huddersfield's attack. Beaten by two good finishes but then made a huge save to safeguard all three points. He was again assertive and assured under the high ball which helped relieve pressure... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
He had made a good start to the game when injury struck shortly after the opening goal. Couldn't continue but his team-mates got the job done... 7

2. Aaron McGowan

He had made a good start to the game when injury struck shortly after the opening goal. Couldn't continue but his team-mates got the job done... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Cobblers' defensive record has improved significantly since his return - conceding just one goal in the four games he started before Saturday - and for 70 minutes here they did not give up a single chance to one of the best teams in the league. He was a key reason for that, sweeping away everything in the middle of the back three before making vital late blocks... 8

3. Jordan Willis

Cobblers' defensive record has improved significantly since his return - conceding just one goal in the four games he started before Saturday - and for 70 minutes here they did not give up a single chance to one of the best teams in the league. He was a key reason for that, sweeping away everything in the middle of the back three before making vital late blocks... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Exceptional display. He exudes calmness and control which complements his defensive partners who are more all-action. Anticipated danger before it developed, cutting out attacks and covering for team-mates at important moments. The team missed him when he went off... 8.5

4. TJ Eyoma

Exceptional display. He exudes calmness and control which complements his defensive partners who are more all-action. Anticipated danger before it developed, cutting out attacks and covering for team-mates at important moments. The team missed him when he went off... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneSixfieldsLiam ShawSam Hoskins
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice