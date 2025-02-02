Sam Hoskins, Tom Eaves and Liam Shaw all scored excellent goals as Town cruised into a 3-0 lead before they clung on in a chaotic finale for Kevin Nolan’s first home win. Here are our player ratings from a terrific afternoon at Sixfields...
1. Nik Tzanev
Virtually untroubled for 70 minutes such was the way Cobblers completely nullified Huddersfield's attack. Beaten by two good finishes but then made a huge save to safeguard all three points. He was again assertive and assured under the high ball which helped relieve pressure... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
He had made a good start to the game when injury struck shortly after the opening goal. Couldn't continue but his team-mates got the job done... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
Cobblers' defensive record has improved significantly since his return - conceding just one goal in the four games he started before Saturday - and for 70 minutes here they did not give up a single chance to one of the best teams in the league. He was a key reason for that, sweeping away everything in the middle of the back three before making vital late blocks... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. TJ Eyoma
Exceptional display. He exudes calmness and control which complements his defensive partners who are more all-action. Anticipated danger before it developed, cutting out attacks and covering for team-mates at important moments. The team missed him when he went off... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton
