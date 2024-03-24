Town’s first ever win over the Rams came courtesy of some wonderful play between Louis Appéré and Hoskins, as well as a resilient defensive showing. Here are our player ratings from a famous afternoon at Sixfields...
1. Louie Moulden
Few would have predicted him to keep a clean sheet against such quality opposition and he didn't even have to work that hard for it. His defenders blocked numerous shots and Derby failed to hit the target with their other chances. Came under pressure from plenty of set-pieces and crosses but stood his ground and caught and punched when needed... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Liam Moore
His performances have improved with every game and that trend continued here with a terrific showing. Stood up in Guthrie's absence and took more responsibility. Strong in the air and on the ground and helped restrict Derby to few clear-cut chances... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jack Sowerby
The decision to play him as the middle centre-half of a back three raised eyebrows but it proved a masterstroke. Read the game brilliantly - as he so often does - and was always in the right place to clear the danger. He's not the biggest physically but his intelligence and game understanding more than makes up for it. Magnificent performance... 9 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
4. Sam Sherring
Back to his classy best. Two goal-line clearances, one in either half, rescued Cobblers when their defences were breached and his calmness both in and out of possession in a frenetic, scrappy battle was invaluable at times... 9 Photo: Pete Norton