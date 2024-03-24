Sam Hoskins gives Cobblers the lead with a wonderful volleyed finish against Derby County. Pictures: Pete NortonSam Hoskins gives Cobblers the lead with a wonderful volleyed finish against Derby County. Pictures: Pete Norton
Northampton Town player ratings from superb League One victory over Derby County

Cobblers claimed possibly their best win of the season when Sam Hoskins’ brilliant first half goal stunned promotion-chasing Derby County at Sixfields on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Published 24th Mar 2024, 10:20 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 10:20 GMT

Town’s first ever win over the Rams came courtesy of some wonderful play between Louis Appéré and Hoskins, as well as a resilient defensive showing. Here are our player ratings from a famous afternoon at Sixfields...

Few would have predicted him to keep a clean sheet against such quality opposition and he didn't even have to work that hard for it. His defenders blocked numerous shots and Derby failed to hit the target with their other chances. Came under pressure from plenty of set-pieces and crosses but stood his ground and caught and punched when needed... 8

1. Louie Moulden

Few would have predicted him to keep a clean sheet against such quality opposition and he didn't even have to work that hard for it. His defenders blocked numerous shots and Derby failed to hit the target with their other chances. Came under pressure from plenty of set-pieces and crosses but stood his ground and caught and punched when needed... 8

His performances have improved with every game and that trend continued here with a terrific showing. Stood up in Guthrie's absence and took more responsibility. Strong in the air and on the ground and helped restrict Derby to few clear-cut chances... 8.5

2. Liam Moore

His performances have improved with every game and that trend continued here with a terrific showing. Stood up in Guthrie's absence and took more responsibility. Strong in the air and on the ground and helped restrict Derby to few clear-cut chances... 8.5

The decision to play him as the middle centre-half of a back three raised eyebrows but it proved a masterstroke. Read the game brilliantly - as he so often does - and was always in the right place to clear the danger. He's not the biggest physically but his intelligence and game understanding more than makes up for it. Magnificent performance... 9 CHRON STAR MAN

3. Jack Sowerby

The decision to play him as the middle centre-half of a back three raised eyebrows but it proved a masterstroke. Read the game brilliantly - as he so often does - and was always in the right place to clear the danger. He's not the biggest physically but his intelligence and game understanding more than makes up for it. Magnificent performance... 9 CHRON STAR MAN

Back to his classy best. Two goal-line clearances, one in either half, rescued Cobblers when their defences were breached and his calmness both in and out of possession in a frenetic, scrappy battle was invaluable at times... 9

4. Sam Sherring

Back to his classy best. Two goal-line clearances, one in either half, rescued Cobblers when their defences were breached and his calmness both in and out of possession in a frenetic, scrappy battle was invaluable at times... 9

