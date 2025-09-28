Cameron McGeehan wheels away after heading Cobblers into the lead against Bolton.placeholder image
Cameron McGeehan wheels away after heading Cobblers into the lead against Bolton.

Northampton Town player ratings from superb League One victory over Bolton Wanderers

By James Heneghan
Published 28th Sep 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2025, 10:59 BST
Cobblers claimed their first league victory over Bolton Wanderers in nearly 40 years as quickfire second half goals from Cameron McGeehan and Sam Hoskins made it four wins from five.

Bolton began both halves well but missed chances proved costly as McGeehan headed in with 20 minutes to go before Hoskins scored his 99th Cobblers goal just moments later. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Given an opportunity due to Burge's injury and grabbed it with both hands. Very impressive. Handling was flawless, he made one outstanding save when denying Forss at 0-0, and kicked immaculately throughout, none more so than when pinging a perfect pass to Wormleighton for the first goal. League debuts don't get much better... 9 CHRON STAR MAN

1. Ross Fitzsimons

Given an opportunity due to Burge's injury and grabbed it with both hands. Very impressive. Handling was flawless, he made one outstanding save when denying Forss at 0-0, and kicked immaculately throughout, none more so than when pinging a perfect pass to Wormleighton for the first goal. League debuts don't get much better... 9 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The only thing worse than his terrible back pass was Burstow's shocking miss. Huge let-off so early in the game. Didn't let it knock him though. Had already produced a vital block from Forss and defended well for the rest of the game... 7

2. Conor McCarthy

The only thing worse than his terrible back pass was Burstow's shocking miss. Huge let-off so early in the game. Didn't let it knock him though. Had already produced a vital block from Forss and defended well for the rest of the game... 7 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Moved into the middle of the back three after an injury to Dyche and he was very good. Read the game well and put himself in the right positions to win headers and snuff out attacks. He's a calm presence too, particularly on the ball, and organises those around him... 8.5

3. Jordan Thorniley

Moved into the middle of the back three after an injury to Dyche and he was very good. Read the game well and put himself in the right positions to win headers and snuff out attacks. He's a calm presence too, particularly on the ball, and organises those around him... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Back in the side and the biggest compliment you can pay him is that he went unnoticed, which is no bad thing for a defender. Very steady and defended well against Bolton's speedy, slippery forward men. Really sharp work to win the spot-kick... 8

4. Michael Forbes

Back in the side and the biggest compliment you can pay him is that he went unnoticed, which is no bad thing for a defender. Very steady and defended well against Bolton's speedy, slippery forward men. Really sharp work to win the spot-kick... 8 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sam HoskinsLeague OneBolton WanderersCobblersBoltonSixfields
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice