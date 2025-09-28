Bolton began both halves well but missed chances proved costly as McGeehan headed in with 20 minutes to go before Hoskins scored his 99th Cobblers goal just moments later. Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Ross Fitzsimons
Given an opportunity due to Burge's injury and grabbed it with both hands. Very impressive. Handling was flawless, he made one outstanding save when denying Forss at 0-0, and kicked immaculately throughout, none more so than when pinging a perfect pass to Wormleighton for the first goal. League debuts don't get much better... 9 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
2. Conor McCarthy
The only thing worse than his terrible back pass was Burstow's shocking miss. Huge let-off so early in the game. Didn't let it knock him though. Had already produced a vital block from Forss and defended well for the rest of the game... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Thorniley
Moved into the middle of the back three after an injury to Dyche and he was very good. Read the game well and put himself in the right positions to win headers and snuff out attacks. He's a calm presence too, particularly on the ball, and organises those around him... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Michael Forbes
Back in the side and the biggest compliment you can pay him is that he went unnoticed, which is no bad thing for a defender. Very steady and defended well against Bolton's speedy, slippery forward men. Really sharp work to win the spot-kick... 8 Photo: Pete Norton