Northampton Town player ratings from superb League One victory at Burton Albion

Despite so many injuries, and some players suffering from tiredness at the end of a busy period, Cobblers dug in for three priceless points. Here are our player ratings from the Pirelli Stadium...
1. Nik Tzanev
Quiet first half but made two terrific saves in the space of three minutes shortly after half-time, denying both Armer and then Burrell. Back-to-back clean sheets to kick off the new year and he more than played his part in this one... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Led the side in Guthrie's absence and did so superbly. Made one particularly vital clearance in the first half. Competed for every header and his attitude to meet the challenge full on was an example that the rest followed. A proper captain's performance... 8.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Willis
Stepped up to fill the Guthrie-shaped void with a rock solid display as the middle centre-back. Mopped up countless crosses and balls behind the back-line. The captain's absence will not be as keenly felt if he can stay fit... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
4. TJ Eyoma
Absolutely immense. Read the danger so well and was so calm and measured in dealing with it. Probably his best display for the club. His positioning and anticipation meant he was able to cover a lot of space in that left channel... 8.5 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
