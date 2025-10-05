Clear-cut chances and free-flowing football were in short supply on a blustery afternoon in Stoke-on-Trent as both sides created and missed one big chance apiece. Here are our player ratings from Vale Park...
1. Ross Fitzsimons
Bailed out by his defenders when he completely missed his kick, but he was the hero in stoppage-time, producing a magnificent 97th minute stop to preserve a point. Only save he had to make all game. His powerful kicking was very useful against the wind in the second half and he claimed a lot of crosses too... 8 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Conor McCarthy
Steady and solid again and kept things error-free in horrible conditions. Well placed to block Byers' goalbound shot and then anticipated smartly to clear the danger when his goalkeeper got into a pickle... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Thorniley
Superb at the back. Snuffed out Cole's threat throughout and made two key interventions in the fist half. Organised those around him to repel Vale's late pressure. The spearhead of another fine defensive effort as Cobblers kept their fifth clean sheet in six League One games. No team have conceded fewer goals this season... 8 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton
4. Michael Forbes
Vale caused a few early issues down Town's left side through Cole and others but he held his nerve and the offside trap worked effectively. His aerial prowess really came to the fore late on as the home side slung balls into the box... 7.5 Photo: Pete Norton