Northampton Town player ratings from Sixfields stalemate against Bradford City

By James Heneghan
Published 10th Aug 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 11:21 BST
Cobblers notched up their first point of the season when drawing 0-0 with Bradford City on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...

Didn't have loads to do as Bradford missed the target when their two big chances arrived. No dramas and handling was solid throughout... 7

His defensive work was decent enough, helping restrict Bradford to few clear sights of Town's goal, but his use of the ball needs to be better. Careless and rushed at times... 6

Forced off with a groin issue after just 15 minutes. He's an important cog in the middle of the back three and that became apparent for a period after he went off as Cobblers played themselves into trouble... 6

Like his team, he improved and grew in belief as the game wore on. Some shaky moments but was steady for the most part, especially after the break, and a clean sheet will only boost his confidence... 6.5

