Here are our player ratings from Sixfields...
1. Lee Burge
Didn't have loads to do as Bradford missed the target when their two big chances arrived. No dramas and handling was solid throughout... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Conor McCarthy
His defensive work was decent enough, helping restrict Bradford to few clear sights of Town's goal, but his use of the ball needs to be better. Careless and rushed at times... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Jordan Thorniley
Forced off with a groin issue after just 15 minutes. He's an important cog in the middle of the back three and that became apparent for a period after he went off as Cobblers played themselves into trouble... 6 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Michael Forbes
Like his team, he improved and grew in belief as the game wore on. Some shaky moments but was steady for the most part, especially after the break, and a clean sheet will only boost his confidence... 6.5 Photo: Pete Norton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.